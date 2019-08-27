Sharon Blosser 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sharon J. Blosser, 75, of Goshen, Indiana, died unexpectedly at 8:09 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Goshen Health Hospital.Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How confident are you that the U.S. is doing enough to prevent more Russian interference in our elections? You voted: Very confident Confident Not confident Very worried Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily announces West Noble's Chuck Schlemmer has diedFilmmaker to shoot music video in AuburnSchlemmer family looking into organ donationCharges filed in truck vs. bicycle collisionAdios, maestra: 32-year West Noble teacher to retireAddicts find safe harbor in WaterlooResale shop opens in LigonierMaple Creek welcomes new teacher after battle with malariaWN teacher hit on bikeAlbion PD nabs 2nd robbery suspect Images Videos CommentedSalmon in my boxers (1)Jail is not a 2-star hotel (1)Free stuff (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD113163 KD113243 KD113244 Top Jobs KD113823 KD114374 KD114313 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Laurels named facility of the year K9 joins school resource officer Butler Council approves salary ordinances DeKalb Eastern advertises 2020 budget Howe's Jim Parker spends a lifetime helping others Public celebration planned for Schlemmer New Ball Road fix proposed Garage tourists see replica racer
