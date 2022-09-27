VAN WERT, Ohio — Sally Ann Blake, 74, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed into the arms of Jesus at 6:05 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1948, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Merle "Rusty" and Beverly (Peters) Moreland. They preceded her in death.
On March 8, 1997, she married Ron Blake. Together they shared many years of memories.
Sally worked as the manager of Tom's Donuts for 12 years and also cooked meals at the correctional facility.
She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Sally enjoyed collecting Campbell's Soup and Coca-Cola memorabilia and watching ’50s, ’60s and ’70s television shows, with her favorite being I Love Lucy. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Ron, of Van Wert; son, Jason (Angie Renee) Etzler, of Convoy; daughter, Angie (Kraig) Keirn of Albion, Indiana; siblings, Brenda Moreland and Jeff (Laura) Moreland, all of Kendallville, Indiana; grandchildren, Zachary Mullins, of Columbia City, Indiana, Montanna Keirn, of Warsaw, Indiana, and Arianna Etzler, of Convoy; step-grandchildren, Caden and Kirsten Tuckerman, of Van Wert and Blaze Tuckerman, of Fort Wayne; step-great-grandchildren, Liam and Kaliyah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Gabriella; infant brother, Ronald; sister, Diana Nicholas; brother-in-law, Glenn Nicholas; and a niece, Judy Spencer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891, with the Rev. William C. Haggis officiating.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions in Sally`s memory may be directed to Crisis Care Line, P.O. Box 266 Van Wert, OH 45891 or to Van Wert County Humane Society, www.vwchs.org/donate.
To share in Sally's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.
