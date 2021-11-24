COLUMBIA CITY — Pamela J. Freiburger, 80, of Smalley Lake, Indiana, died at 12:05 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was a daughter of Harold G. and Louise E. (Gran) Werling. She grew up in the Fort Wayne area and graduated from Elmhurst High School
On Aug. 22, 1960, she married Joseph J. Freiburger Sr., and lived in Fort Wayne until 1995, when they moved to Smalley Lake. Joseph died on Oct. 6, 2018.
She started work in 1959, at Lincoln Life and then worked at McDonald, then Brotherhood Mutual Insurance. In 1994, she worked at Ardens and in 1995, at Millers. She completed her work career at Easter Seals, where she did client’s payroll.
Pamela enjoyed painting. She did portraits in oil and acrylic, which she often gave as gifts. She made cakes for local weddings and then with her sister, Kathleen, she had a small doll business.
Pamela was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she did Bible studies and was a greeter before COVID.
Surviving are a son, Joseph (Nancy) Freiburger Jr.; daughter, Rebecca Voirol, both of Smalley Lake; grandchildren, Kris Hartwig and Christopher Voirol; two great-grandchildren; brother, Marshall P. (Elizabeth) Werling, of Granger; and a sister, Kathleen L. (Norman) Sprague, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Norman Freiburger.
The funeral service is at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Funeral Home.
Memorials in Pamela’s honor are to Grace Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
