ANGOLA — Lynne M. Oliver, age 74, of Angola, Indiana, went to claim her Glory on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home in Angola, while surrounded by and holding the hands of her children.
Lynne was extremely close with her children and was always fussing and worrying about the well-being of her entire family.
Lynne was born in Birmingham, England, on Jan. 14, 1946, to Glenn and Eileen (Powell) Prichett. She was preceded in passing by both her parents.
Lynne was also preceded in passing by her son, Jeffrey Oliver, in 2018.
She is survived by her children, Teri (Rex) Parrish, of Fremont, Indiana, Robin (Roger) Cruz, of Angola, Indiana, and Tracy Oliver (Arte Haynes), of Hillsboro, Oregon; and Benjamin, her beloved grandpuppy, and kitty, KiKi; her siblings, David Pritchett, Thomas Pritchett, Pamela Cruz (Lamar Gregory) and Brian Pritchett, all of Marion, Indiana. She also tallied up 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 ½ great-great-grandchildren.
Lynne retired from HSBC Finance, where she worked as a mortgage specialist for many years. After retirement she was blessed to be able to travel extensively with her mother, and together they amassed many special memories.
The family wishes to recognize the loving and nurturing care that she received by her team of Hospice caregivers, visiting nurses and her entire team from Heart to Heart Hospice, as she valiantly endured her extended illness. Their care was paramount in allowing her to be able to meet her final wishes, and for that, we shall always remain grateful.
Visitation for Lynne will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
There will be no service.
Following Steuben County guidelines, social distancing, facial masks, and social gathering limits will be in effect during the visitation.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of Heart To Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
