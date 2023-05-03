AUBURN — Mark L. Armstrong, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home in Auburn.
He was born on March 18, 1956, in Auburn, Indiana, to Bufford and Suzanne (Conley) Armstrong.
On June 10, 1983, he married Connie Stanley in Auburn, Indiana, where they raised six children and later adopted three grandchildren.
Mark was a 1974 graduate of DeKalb High School.
He began working at Cooper Standard/Continental in October 1975, where he was an employee until he passed away.
Mark was an active member of Souls Harbor Assembly of God, where he served as a board member and enjoyed working with the youth ministry and serving on the worship team.
Mark also enjoyed coaching little league when his children were younger.
Surviving are his wife, Connie Armstrong, of Auburn; five sons, Mark A. Armstrong, of Fort Wayne, Brian (Shannon) Armstrong, of Auburn, Jason (Ashley) Armstrong, of Corydon, Willis Armstrong, of Auburn and Timothy Armstrong, of Dayton, Ohio; one daughter, Valarie Turner, of Butler; and a daughter-in-law, April Armstrong, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, including the three adopted, Joycelyn Armstrong, of Kendallville, Joseph Armstrong, at home, Joni Armstrong, at home, Caleb Armstrong, Kili Armstrong, Zach Armstrong, Haley Armstrong, Ian Turner, Jake Armstrong, Easton Armstrong, Cameron Armstrong, Ollie Armstrong and Rory Armstrong; three great-grandchildren, Christopher Diehm, Ava Diehm and Konner Jordan; and two sisters, Carroll Stafford, of Auburn and Diana Armstrong, of Bedford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbra Park; and two brothers, Bill Armstrong and Dale Armstrong.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Souls Harbor Assembly of God, 3810 C.R. 40A, Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
Pastor Mark Snodderly will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the church.
Memorials may be directed Souls Harbor Assembly of God Youth Ministry.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
