FORT WAYNE — Kenneth Wayne Clark I, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 26, 1956, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Albert E. and Kathleen A. (Murphy) Clark.
Kenneth was a graduate of Carroll High School in Fort Wayne.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Kenneth was a construction worker for the Laborer’s Union in Fort Wayne. He also was a painter for Zehr’s Painting in Fort Wayne.
He enjoyed fishing, going to the races, farm work and hanging out with his nieces and nephews.
Surviving are six siblings, Roger L. (Jean) Clark, of Kendallville, Larry E. (Jeannie) Clark, of Leo, Betty J. (Roger) Davies, of Fort Wayne, Fred S. Clark, of Waterloo, David E. (LaNiece) Clark Sr., of Garrett and Michael L. Clark, of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Wayne Clark II; and a brother, Daniel G. Clark.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Mt. Zion Cemetery at Golden Lake, 4030 S. C.R. 325W, Pleasant Lake, with the Rev. David Snodderly officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and American Legion Post 31 in Angola.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
