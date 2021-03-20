ALBION — Norma Jean (McNeal) Blotkamp, 94, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jean was born in Merriam, Indiana, on Sept. 9, 1926, to Ernest and Mable (Kichler) McNeal. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Churubusco High School in 1944.
On June 26, 1948, she married the love of her life, Richard W. Blotkamp.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; two sons, David W. and James E. "Boz" Blotkamp; and three brothers, Ben, Ray and Tony McNeal.
Jean is survived by one son, Dennis W. (Diane) Blotkamp; five grandchildren, Shane (Sarah) Blotkamp, Scott Blotkamp, Sara (Jon) Householder, Justin (Brittany) Blotkamp and Cody (Devona) Blotkamp; 11 great-grandchildren, Jake Blotkamp, Brooke Blotkamp, Cory Blotkamp, Nathaniel Householder, Jamie Householder, Ellis Blotkamp, Reese Blotkamp, Nylah Blotkamp, Lillian Stout, Wyatt Blotkamp and Nora Blotkamp; daughters-in-law, Jean (Roger) Clark and Renee Dodson; and Godchildren, Rhonda Dye and Sara Householder.
In Jean's early years, she enjoyed bowling and helped lead her team to state several times. She loved playing cards and winning at Bingo. She also had a lifelong love of reading; Jean would recruit friends and family to search for new reading material, as she would often finish an entire book in one day.
A known hard worker, Jean owned and operated the Gulf Station in Avilla, for several years, alongside her late husband. Jean also worked at Lyle Electric for 13 years, retiring in 1985.
A dedicated member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Albion, Indiana, Jean's faith was foundational to her, and it remained strong despite any trials thrown her way. Good times and bad times alike, she knew who her God was and lived out her days serving him. She was also a member of the Rosary Society and the Albion American Legion Auxiliary.
A talented baker, Jean was known far and wide for the products of her kitchen. Local favorites included homemade rolls, noodles, angel food cakes and her famous pies. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew her for these treats, but also for the cookies she stashed in the freezer and the ever-present bowl of peanut M&M's.
To celebrate the well-lived life of Jean Blotkamp, calling hours will be held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, at 206 N. Main St., in Churubusco, from 1-4 p.m., on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2290 S.R. 9 in Albion, with burial taking place at Orange Cemetery in Noble County.
Memorials on behalf of Jean may be directed to Noble County Cancer Society and/or the Noble County Heart Association.
