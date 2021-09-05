MIDDLEBURY — Samuel “Sam” Bontrager, 89, of Middlebury, died at 1:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
