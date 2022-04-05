FREMONT — Betty Lou Marckel, age 84, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 5, 1937, in Ray, Indiana.
Betty graduated from Coldwater High School.
Betty married Lawrence Richard "Dick" Marckel, on Sept. 16, 1955, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2013.
She was the longtime owner and operator of Dicks Radiator Clinic on Marshall Street in Coldwater, Michigan, with her husband.
Betty dabbled in her husband's racing, enjoyed Model T trips with friends all over, spending time at the cabin in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, playing cards, and gardening and taking care of her flower beds.
Survivors include her sons, Lawrence "Dick" (Ronda) Marckel, of Fremont, Indiana, Michael (Brenda) Marckel, of Angola, Indiana, and Scott (Debra) Marckel, of Edon, Ohio; grandchildren, Heather (Matthew) David, of Angola, Indiana, Melissa (Troy) Duncan, of Fremont, Indiana, Josh (Sheena) Hicks, of Waterloo, Indiana, Brittany (Tyler) Geiselman, of Corunna, Indiana, and Dr. Jordan Marckel (Jacob Stafford), of Cincinnati, Ohio; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Carman, Bruce and Jerry; and her loving dog, Holly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations are requested to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be left online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
