KENDALLVILLE — Vernon Nisley, 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville, where he and his wife, Shirley, had lived since November 2016.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1928, in Elkhart County, Indiana, to Monroe and Mattie (Miller) Nisley.
On Sept. 25, 1949, in Topeka, Indiana, he married Shirley A. Ropp. She died on Nov. 5, 2018.
Surviving are three daughters, Fern (Ralph) Miller, of LaGrange, Karen Givens, of Andover, New York, Marilyn (Phil) Frye, of Goshen; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren, four stepgreat-great grandchildren; sister, Lorene Wine, of Goshen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law, Larry Givens; two infant sisters, Viola and Velda Nisley; and two brothers, Ervin and Jr. Nisley.
Vernon was a farmer and had worked at Fidler's Sand and Gravel, Goshen, from 1954 to 1976.
He and his wife had attended Maple Grove Church, Topeka, for many years, and then later in life, they became members of LaGrange Missionary Church.
The family will be holding private funeral services with a public memorial service at a later date.
Services will be conducted by Jonathan Jeran of Heartland Hospice.
Burial will be at Forest Grove Cemetery, Middlebury.
Memorials may be given to LaGrange Missionary Church or Heartland Hospice.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
