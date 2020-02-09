Velores Means
BUTLER — Velores June Means, 92, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana. Arrangements will be handled by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
Updated: February 9, 2020 @ 1:01 am
Velores Means
