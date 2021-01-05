FREMONT — Lena Grace Hufnagle, age 80, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 19, 1940, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Jasper and Iva (Binkley) Jones. They preceded her in death.
Lena married Max L. Hufnagle. He preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 1998.
She formerly worked at Meijer in Angola, and enjoyed wood crafting, gardening, her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Robert Hufnagle, of Fremont, Indiana, Judy Lynn Hufnagle Wheaton, of Fremont, Indiana, and Shelly McFarland, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Jack McFarland, Ashley McFarland and Jeff (Teresa) Hufnagle; great-grandchildren, Adam Hufnagle, Owen McFarland and Ronan McFarland.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Hufnagle; brothers, William Jones, Melvin Jones, and Gerald Jones; and sisters, Micky Ford, Edith Willms, Gladys Subkowski, Ruth Harper and Ida Orvis.
Private graveside services will be held at a later time at Fremont Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
