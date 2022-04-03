KENDALLVILLE — Donna Jean Root, 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born on May 4, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, to Earl Thomas and Alice Inez (Hyde) Swart.
She moved to this area in 1981, coming from Ohio.
On Nov. 5, 1984, in Kendallville, she married Wayne J. Root. He survives in Kendallville.
Mrs. Root retired as a nurse’s aide at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville.
She was a member of South Milford United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and Kendallville American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary.
Donna enjoyed traveling, camping, doing puzzles and reading. She dearly loved all animals, but especially her dogs, Shasty, Blacky and Missy.
Also surviving are two daughters, Eileen (Don) Bailey, of Kendallville and Cindy (Mickey) Shaub, of Avilla; a son, Chuck Root, of Kendallville; daughter-in-law, Janet Root, of Kendallville; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Eileen Kreller, of Vienna, Ohio; and a brother, the Rev. Dennis (Pauline) Swart, of Wayland, New York.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Beth Howell; two sons, Michael Root and Mark Root; and a great-grandson.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Antal officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to South Milford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 176, South Milford, IN 46786 or the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
