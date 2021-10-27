ST. JOE — Dan Richard Crow, 71, of St. Joe, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1949, in Fort Wayne, to Richard and Kathryn (Lanz) Crow.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving as staff sergeant in the Vietnam War.
Dan married Amerida (Kimmel) Brock on Dec. 24, 1980, and she passed away on March 17, 2018.
He married Melva Fetters on Oct. 4, 2018, in Auburn, and she survives.
Dan was the owner and operator of Amerida’s Upholstery in St. Joe for 25 years, retiring in 2015.
He was a longtime active member of Concord United Methodist Church and currently attended New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Dan was a member of the American Legion Post 202 of Butler and served on the honor guard for several years. He served on the Concord Fire Department and the DeKalb County Planning Commission. Dan was currently serving on an advisory board at the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he also was a longtime advocate and volunteer.
Also surviving six children and their spouses, Matthew L. and Kathleen Crow, of Delaware, Ohio, Kathryn and Brian Crager, of St. Joe, Richard and Kelly Brock, of Butler, Rhonda Rollins, of Auburn, Chad Fetters, of Auburn and Christopher and Tracy Fetters, of St. Joe; seven grandchildren, Madelyn Crager, Morgan Crager, Kyle Brock, Ryan Brock, Erika Brock, Cohen Fetters and Madisyn Fetters; great-grandson, Jackson Burns; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat and Mary Crow, of Spencerville and Mark and Donna Crow, of St. Joe; sister-in-law, Margie Bortner, of St. Joe; and his beloved dog, Gracie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Randolph Brock; infant grandson, Nathaniel Crager; brother, Keith Andy Crow; and sister, Peggy Brown.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
The Rev. Ralph Diehl will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe, with military honors being conducted by the Untied States Air Force and American Legion Post 202 of Butler.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne or Concord Fire Department Kids for Christmas.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
