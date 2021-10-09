KENDALLVILLE — Vonetta A. Trowbridge, 84, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at 10:59 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1937, in Churubusco, Indiana, to Howard A. and Freeda L. (Owen) Green.
She graduated from Huntertown High School and was married on April 14, 1954, in Churubusco, Indiana, to Thomas E. “Tom” Trowbridge Sr., who survives.
She retired in 1997, from Dana Corporation in Churubusco, Indiana, after 31 years of service and lived most of her life in Churubusco, before moving to Kendallville in February 2010.
She was a member of Wesley Chapel in Churubusco, Belgian Draft Horse Corporation of America, and Danamites.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Trowbridge, of Kendallville; two daughters, Deborah (Robert) Boylan and Lorraine (Bruce) Shanabarger, both of Churubusco; son, Thomas Trowbridge Jr., of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Walker; infant son, Bret Trowbridge; infant grandson, Tyler Smith; sister, Linetta “Ferol” Coy; and brother, James “Jim” Green.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., on Oct. 12, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville, Indiana.
Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the donor’s choice.
To send condolences to the family of Vonetta Trowbridge, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.