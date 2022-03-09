WAWAKA — Robert Roy Miller, age 61, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Kendallville Manor.
Bob was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 10, 1960, to Lee Roy Miller and Delphia (Handshoe) Miller. His father died in 1986, and his mother in 2009. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Ricky Lee Miller; and brother, Ronald Ray Miller in 2019.
Bob’s life was centered on racing cars. He spent much of his time building, repairing and racing cars. He loved the world of racing and his racing family. He loved his beagle, Buddy, rabbit hunting and fishing.
Bob is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with racing chaplain, David Martin, officiating the service.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
