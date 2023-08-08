KENDALLVILLE — Dianne Rose Sargent, 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born on April 16, 1949, in Alton, Illinois, to Neil and Ruth (Powers) Kuplic.
She received her RN from South Bend Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Health Arts from the University of St. Francis.
She had worked as a nurse at McCray Memorial Hospital, Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Shepherd of the Hill Nursing Home, Lutheran Life Villages, Comprecare Home Healthcare, Memorial Hospital in South Bend, St. Catherine’s Hospital East Chicago, and Wildwood Nursing home in Gary.
Dianne enjoyed doing ancestry research, bright colors and flowers, playing cards, and being with people. Above all else she dearly loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.
Surviving are her children, Sherri (David) Jones, of Greenwood, Steven (Melody Cravens-Sargent) Sargent, of Mesa, Arizona, and Jennifer Sargent-Muhleisen, of North Hornell, New York; nine grandchildren, Cheyanne Jones, Samantha Jones, Nathaniel Jones, Brenton Sargent, Rylan Sargent, Elizabeth Muhleisen, Katherine Muhleisen, Leighton Sargent and Abigail Muhleisen; three sisters, Eileen Kuplic Hansen, of South Bend, Sharon (Lew) Verash, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, and Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Stanley, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and a brother, Daneil (Cathleen) Kuplic, of Baroda, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at 5 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Visitation will also be on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, beginning at 3 p.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home.
The family request that people wear bright colors and floral prints to the services. Dianne wanted her services to be a joyous occasion.
Preferred memorials are to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, American Red Cross, or the donor’s choice of hospice.
View a video tribute after Friday, Aug.18, 2023, or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
