ANGOLA — Lois N. Howe, 96, of Angola, Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola.
She was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Farmer, Ohio.
The daughter of the late Dale and Ella (Scranton) Osmun. She married Paul H. Howe on June 3, 1967, in Muncie, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2012.
She worked as a waitress at the Hamilton House in Hamilton, Indiana, for 27 years, and prior to that at Robinair, General Electric, Spangler Candy Company, and for the canning factories in both Edgerton, Ohio and Hicksville, Ohio.
She attended Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, baking with her grandchildren during the holidays, reading, traveling, going to rodeos, camping, and listening to music. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children, Royce (Linda) Pollock of Angola, Indiana, Gary (Judy) Pollock of Lincoln, Illinois, Mary Reyes of Angola, Indiana, Curt (Sandy) Howe of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Chris (Dan) Brown of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; 25 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 38 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Wanda Hoffman of Bradenton, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Paul; one daughter, Patricia Kuhn; five brothers, Cletus Osmun, Dallas Osmun, DeLoy Osmun, Loraine “Jake” Osmun, and Richard “Dick” Osmun; and three sisters, Opal Smith, LaVera Haller, and Eleanor Rowe.
To honor Lois’ wishes, no visitation or services will be held at this time.
Private interment will take place in Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana, at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 East Church Street, Hamilton, Indiana 46742.
In lieu of flowers, the memorial contributions be directed to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, Indiana 46703.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
