ANGOLA — Darlene I. Rodenbeck, 91, of Angola, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Aperion Care, Angola.
She was born March 2, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to James A. and Zorado W. (Book) Butt. They preceded her in death.
Darlene married Robert C. Rodenbeck on April 12, 1947, in Fort Wayne, and he survives in Angola.
Darlene worked for several law offices before her retirement in 2000.
She was a member of Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes Church in Angola.
She was an avid golfer.
Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Vickie L. and Duane DeVaux, of Leo; son and daughter-in-law, Jack C. and Deborah Rodenbeck of Big Otter Lake in Fremont; five grandchildren, Julie Rodenbeck, Justin Rodenbeck, Abby Hinchliffe, Clayton DeVaux and Nick DeVaux; and six great-grandchildren, Arrow, Ben, Autumn, Jensen, Molly and Sydney.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Raymond W. Butt.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Tom Smith officiating.
Burial will take place at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.