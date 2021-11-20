CORUNNA — Andrew Wade Conley, age 23, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Elkhart, Indiana.
Andy was born on Aug. 12, 1998, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Bryan Conley and Erin Deming.
He was a 2017 graduate of DeKalb High School. He loved being in show choir. He was in his element when he was performing on stage and that is where he truly shined.
He moved to Indianapolis where he was attending Ivy Tech College and majoring in art. While living in Indianapolis, he worked at Starbuck’s on Monument Circle.
Andy had a spirit that set him apart and made him unique. At times it put him at odds with the world. His family was always proud of the person that he was.
Survivors include his father, Bryan Conley, of Constantine, Michigan; his mother, Erin Deming, of Camden, Michigan; sister, Maggie Conley and her fiancé, Phillip Gonzalez, of Ashley; brothers, Tyler Conley, of Florida, and Tim Lee, of Garrett; grandparents, Earl and Bonnie Conley, of Corunna; grandmother, Deva Warstler, of Mongo; uncle, John Conley, of Waterloo; aunts, Ankh Pearson, of Ashley, Lindsay Warstler, of Mongo, Jennifer Warstler, of Fort Wayne, Tracy Deming, of Angola, Kristie Clabaugh, of Columbus, Ohio, and Melissa Biemler, of Norwalk, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Patrick Deming; step-grandfather, Chuck Warstler; niece, Indigo Gonzalez; and cousin, Emily Pearson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
A celebration of Andy’s life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in Corunna.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
