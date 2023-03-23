FREMONT — Timothy I. Maliszewski, age 66, of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his Lake James property.
He was born on May 14, 1956, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Robert and Ilene (Custer) Maliszewski. They preceded him in death.
Tim grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He worked for Sears in the service department for nearly 20 years. After retirement he enjoyed bartending, being around people, vacationing at Lake James, boating, traveling, and was a professional bargain hunter. Tim was a people person and didn't know a stranger.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Maliszewski, of Naples, Florida; and stepson, Ryan Gorrell (Jamie Musser), of Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the donor's choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
