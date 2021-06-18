FORT WAYNE — John Edward Grimmer, 60, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and close friends, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, John was a son of the late Paul and Evelyn Grimmer.
John graduated from Homestead High School and earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Indiana University.
He owned and operated Grimmer Accountancy during his working career.
John was the original outdoorsman. He partook in everything nature had to offer, hunting, fishing, gardening, taking care of his property and enjoying all the wildlife.
Surviving are his siblings, Linda (Dr. Alan) Richards, Dan (Kris) Grimmer and Ken (Deanna) Grimmer; nephew, Andrew (Kristina) Moore; niece, Erin (Jon) Forrest; and best friends, Mike Lothamer and Randy Albersmeyer.
John was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Grimmer; and infant David Grimmer.
Per John’s wishes and doing life his way, there will be a private family service.
Memorials may be made to Humane Fort Wayne.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
