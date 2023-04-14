KENDALLVILLE — Phyllis Marie Bauman, 68, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1954, in Bradshaw, West Virginia, to James D. and Bessie M. (Keene) Taylor.
On Feb. 27, 1999, in Kendallville she married Mark Bauman.
Phyllis had worked at Colwell Manufacturing in Kendallville.
She enjoyed pontoon rides and making jewelry. She dearly loved spending time with or talking on the phone to her family and friends.
Surviving are her husband, Mark Bauman, of Kendallville; two sons, Nicholas (Christina) Handshoe, of Indiana, and Willie (Stacy) Handshoe, of Decatur; a daughter, Nannie (Andrew) Devido, of Decatur; a stepson, Aaron (Laramie) Bauman, of Albion; a stepdaughter, Carrie Bauman, of New York; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James (Sharon) Taylor, of North Carolina, and Johnny (Roberta) Taylor, of Oklahoma; two sisters, Frankie (Randy Chandler) Bolen, of North Carolina and Susan Spencer, of Kendallville and her beloved cat, Meow Meow.
She was preceded in death by her father, James D. Taylor; her mother, Bessie M. Rose; a brother, Clarence Taylor; and four sisters, Lillian Taylor, Lisa Taylor, Ruth Davis and Sharon Conley.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Chris Mosley officiating.
Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
Visitation is Monday, April 17, 2023, from 2-6 p.m., and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday, all at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
