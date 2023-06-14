ANGOLA — Timothy W. Garrison, 42, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1980, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to William G. and Debra D. (DeFord) Garrison.
Tim loved animals, fishing and playing video games, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his mother, Debra Garrison, of Angola; two brothers, Josh Garrison, of Angola and Cody Garrison, of Butler; niece, Victoria Garrison; and a nephew, Malcolm Moreno.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Garrison; maternal grandparents, Walt and Kay DeFord; and paternal grandfather, Jr. Garrison.
Per Tim’s wishes, no services will be held.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is handling arrangements.
