WATERLOO — After a decades-long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Oscar Johnson Jr., 83, of Waterloo, Indiana, formerly of Indianapolis and Brooklyn, New York, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb, with his wife at his side.
He was born in Quitman County, Georgia, on July 3, 1939, to Oscar Sr., and Annie (Boyer) Johnson. He began to work at a very young age to help his parents support the growing family, as his family was extremely important to him.
Oscar graduated from Brooklyn High School where he ran track and field. He then attended Brooklyn College where he earned his degree in electrical engineering and worked in this field for many, many years. In addition, he owned and operated a silk screen printing business as well as having a small flea market booth.
He married Catherine A. Boggs on Dec. 25, 2006, and she survives him. In addition, he leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Patricia Johnson, of New York; son, Jeavonko Johnson, of Florida; and daughter, Amber Graham, of Waterloo. He has two grandchildren, Natalie Johnson, of New York, and Olivia Jackson, of Waterloo; also surviving are his brothers, Robert (Karen) Johnson, of New Jersey, and Willie Johnson, of Texas; and his sisters, Eloise (Harold) Bennett, of Georgia, Gertrude Dobie-Graves, of North Carolina, Mattie (Donald) Eddie-Hayes, of New York, Emma Bateman, of New York, Alma (Bruce) Williams, of New Jersey, and Dorothy (Reuben) Phillips, of New York; in addition to many nieces, nephews and aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Annie Lois Hoggard.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
