KENDALLVILLE — Stephen Douglas Mishler, age 59, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his mother’s home in Kendallville.
Steve was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on March 5, 1962, to Jim Eva (Goodwin) Shull.
He was a 1980 graduate of East Noble High School and restaurant cook and card dealer at the Elk’s.
Survivors include his mother, JimEva Shull, of Kendallville; sons, Stephen Gray, of Waterford, Michigan, and Matthew Hershberger, of Kendallville; three grandchildren; sister, Shawna and Paul Koehler, of LaGrange; and brother, Jeffrey and Tammy Mishler, of Rome City.
No visitation or services are scheduled.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
