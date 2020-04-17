ANGOLA — Phillip Ryan Volkert, 68, of Angola, Indiana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his residence.
Born on Feb. 17, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of the late Victor and Eula (Hammonds) Volkert.
Phil retired from Phelps Dodge/Rea Magnet Wire after 41 years.
He was a member of First Assembly of God, Fort Wayne.
Phil had a love for cars and racing, fishing, golfing, loved watching old black and white movies and was a member of the NRA. He was a handyman and performed maintenance at Hi-Vue Campground.
He had a love for his family and his four grandchildren were the apple of his eye. Phil had a big heart and wouldn't hesitate to help someone in need.
Phil is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christine (McHenry) Volkert; son, Jeremy (Jeannie) Love; daughter, Katie (Alex) Love; sisters, Diana (Sam) Guthrie and Pam (Bob) Vidt; brother, Dennis (Lisa) Volkert; grandchildren, Zayne, Alexiyana, Parker, and Addyson; surviving aunt, Evelyn Williams (Emmie); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Private family services will be held for Phil and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to First Assembly of God.
For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.