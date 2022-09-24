FREMONT — Victor C. “Corky” Williams, age 65, of Big Otter Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1957, in Angola, Indiana.
Corky graduated from Coldwater High School in 1976.
He married Karen Chebowski on April 27, 1985, at St. Paul Chapel Catholic Church, Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, Jeep rides, U of M football, and ice cold beer.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Williams, of Big Otter Lake, Fremont, Indiana; daughters, Courtney (Tyler) Rogge, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Chelsea (Austin) Shriver, of Ludington, Michigan; a granddaughter, Lennox; a grandson on the way; and brothers, Phil (Mary Ann) Williams, Timothy (Pam) Blansit, Roger Blansit and Marcus Blansit; and a sister, Lexie (Mary Lynn) Bopp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Esther (Williams) Blansit; brothers, Jay and Kevin; and a sister Deb.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the services from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow services at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory, may be directed in care of Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the Williams family.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
