COLUMBIA CITY — Gloria J. Aumsbaugh, 91, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Born on Feb. 26, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of George and Gladys (Huffman) Armel.
She attended school in Kendallville, Indiana, and graduated from Columbia City High School.
On June 13, 1948, she married Herschel Aumsbaugh.
Gloria was a founder of McClain and Aumsbaugh Furniture Store, working from 1952 until retiring in 1989, as a secretary.
She was a faithful member of Columbia City First Church of God, where she volunteered for numerous years, the Philothean Literary Club and Fort Wayne Art Guild.
Gloria was a gifted painter and will be remembered for her kindness, caring of others and how helpful she was.
Gloria is survived by her son, Lee (Annette) Aumsbaugh; daughter, G. Ann (Robert Douglas) Giffen; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one-great-great-grandson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Armel; and sister-in-law, Barbara Armel.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Oak Grove (Compton) Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to First Church of God or Winebrenner Seminary.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Gloria's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
