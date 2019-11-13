ANGOLA — Marty G. Miller, 60, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 13, 1959, in Angola, Indiana, to Gerald Z. and Kathryn Jane (Parrish) Miller.
He graduated from Angola High School.
Marty had worked previously at EMF Corp. in Angola, Indiana.
His passion was working on cars and racing stock cars in his younger years. Then his life changed abruptly due to an accident when he was 21, and most people knew him and how he lived life after that. His favorite thing to do was eating out as much as he could, surrounded by people to talk and laugh with.
Surviving are his sisters, Judith (Chuck) Rheutan, of Salem, Ohio, and Vickie (Michael) Osborne, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his two nieces, Olivia Bratton and Jill Rheutan; two nephews, Mark Osborne and Burton Rheutan; and his great-nephew, Harris Bratton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m., at SonLight Community Church, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101.
Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.
Arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
