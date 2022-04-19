LAOTTO — Neddie "Ned" Hall, 87, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Orchard Point Health Center in Kendallville.
Ned was born on Aug. 19, 1934, in Langley, Kentucky, to Revis and Lou (Osborn) Hall.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of Avilla American Legion Post #240.
He retired from DCAS as a quality assurance specialist. He also farmed and enjoyed playing golf.
Ned was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.
On June 7, 1958, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen in Hoagland, Indiana, he married Mary Schroeder.
Just hours after Ned's passing, Mary passed on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia A. Hall; sons, Timothy (Sandra) Hall, Andrew (Christina) Hall and Mark (Lee Ann) Hall; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Lois Martin.
Ned was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wendell Hall, Victor Hall, Robert Hall, R. Jon Hall and Gary Hall; and a great-grandson, Tanner Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 111 W. Albion St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Pastor Patrick Kuhlman will officiate.
Visitation will also be held from 3-8 p.m., on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Burial with military honors will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Avilla. Contributions in Ned's memory may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
