SHIPSHEWANA — Roger D. Yoder, 76, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family at 9:10 p.m., on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
He was born on June 4, 1943, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Harry V. and Grace Virginia (Schrock) Yoder.
He was married on Sept. 19, 1964, at 8th St. Mennonite Church in Goshen, Indiana, to Marolyn K. Hershberger. She survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Sheila (Andrew) Auter, of Gig Harbor, Washington, Shelli (Josh Perry) Yoder, of Bloomington, and Sharla (Shane) Weldy, of Wakarusa; seven grandchildren, Adam, Olivia, Avery, Izzy, Ivy, Eden, and Oakley; sister, Shirley J. Miller, of Shipshewana; two brothers, Raymond (Jean) Yoder, of Auburn and Stanley L. (Barb) Yoder, of Angola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carolyn J. Waters.
Roger started his working career with his father at Yoder’s Shell Station in Shipshewana, where he later became the owner/operator. In 1985 he became a licensed insurance agent and began Yoder Insurance Company in Shipshewana until his retirement in 2010.
In his retirement, from 2010 until 2018, he assisted bereaved families at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.
He was a lifetime member of Shore Church, where he served as the first church moderator and also had taught Sunday school.
He served on the Shipshewana Town Council for 30 years, 26 of those as the Town Council president. He was a member of the Shipshewana Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years, seven of those years serving as the fire chief. He was a charter member of the Shipshewana Lions Club and served his 1W service in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was an avid sports fan and loved following the Chicago Cubs, IU basketball and the Indianapolis Colts.
Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Shore Church to travel in a funeral procession tribute, leaving the church at 11:30 a.m., and traveling through Shipshewana, pausing at the Wolfe Community Building to pay respect to Roger for his many years of community service. The procession will then continue to the Shipshewana Fire Department where it will then circle back south to make a final pass through town.
A public Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Services will be conducted by Pastors Carl Horner and Nic Raber.
Burial will be at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana.
Memorials may be given to Shore Church or Parkview Hospice.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
