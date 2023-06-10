AUBURN — Rodney K. Stafford, 72, died on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1951, in Vincennes, Indiana, to Herbert and Mary Louise (Clinard) Stafford and they have both passed away.
Rod was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Indiana University in 1979. He was a member of Saint Michael Catholic Church in Waterloo.
He worked as a Geophysicist with Texaco/Chevron in Houston, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana, from 1979, until his retirement in 2013.
Rod married Marie Buchs in 1971, in Saint Michael Catholic Church, and she survives in Auburn.
He is also survived by two sons and their spouses, Cory and Kassie Stafford, of Slidell, Louisiana, and Chris and Kristen Stafford, of Ijamsville, Maryland; six grandchildren, Alex Stafford, Amanda Stafford, Kennedy Stafford, Kinsley Stafford, Reese Stafford and Harper Stafford; and one great-granddaughter, Presley Stafford; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Merry Jo Stafford, of Irmo, South Carolina; and stepmother, Coli Nazario, of Petersburg, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, IN 46793, with burial to follow the service at Saint Michaels Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
A rosary will be recited at the end of visitation at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be given in memory of Rod, to Scholarship fund through St. Michaels, (Checks payable to St. Michaels Catholic Church, memo; Stafford Scholarship) or Warm a Heart Community Outreach-Food Distribution Center, 100 W. Railroad St., Waterloo, IN 46793.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
