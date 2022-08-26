AUBURN — Donna McDaniel, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Astral at Auburn.
She was born on March 20, 1930, in Auburn, to Ora E. and Florence (Church) Bassett.
Donna married Howard W. McDaniel in Auburn on Oct. 27, 1949, and he passed away on March 16, 2007.
She worked for Renaissance Publishing Company in Auburn, retiring in 1992.
Donna was an active member and volunteer of Auburn First United Methodist Church, where she also was a member of the Women’s Circle. Donna was an active community volunteer.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Steven and Natalie McDaniel, of Auburn, Shawn and Cary McDaniel, of Waterloo, Sherrie and Ted Lash, of Auburn and Susan and Larry Sprague, of Kendallville; 13 grandchildren, Bryan (Liza) McDaniel, Sara (Joe) Riecke, Christopher (Loren) McDaniel, Brad (Kendra) McDaniel, Denver (Katie) McDaniel, Alison (Nathan) Hartman, Jordan McDaniel, Erica Lash, Angela Lash, Kady (Michael Ramos) Lash, Brandon Bacon, Saydie Bacon and Boone Bacon; 25 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Argyl Bassett, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Beau Bacon; great-grandson, Ethan Riecke; infant sister; and a sister-in-law, Marsha Bassett.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Nikki Brown Rice and the Rev. Shalimar Holderly officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, Aug, 29, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706, Riley Children’s Foundation, 500 N. Meridian Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or ProMedica Hospice, 2720 Dupont Commerce Court, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-2394.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.