HAMILTON — Lyle A. Nickloy, age 71, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away at his home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, following a long battle with cancer.
Lyle was a supervisor at Hillsdale Tool for 17 years and also worked as a greens keeper at Hidden Valley Golf Course.
He was a free spirit. He was a founder of the Brothers of the River, the band The Fruit of My Loins and One Loose Nut, and an honorary member of the Cole Genius Club of DeKalb County.
What he lacked in height was made up for by a large personality, a vast intelligence and an above average sense of adventure. If you were given the pleasure of ever shaking his hand, you would’ve noticed they were disproportionate to his stature. Hands like a twisted burl of walnut or oak, carved over years into tools he used to convey whatever was on his mind — be it a song, a touching word, a drawing, a chair or a whole damn house.
Lyle A. Nickloy was born on May 11, 1949, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of Allen B. and Gertrude C. (Waite) Nickloy. Lyle grew up south of Hillsdale with Cub Lake, the St. Joe River and countless acres of hills covered with trees and farms. He married Shirley J. Stickney in August 1977, near Crystal Falls, Michigan, and she survives.
Lyle was a man who enjoyed many pleasures over his lifetime. In his words “... one of the best has been a simple campfire, whether along a winding river, a lazy primitive camp, rain, snow or even in the blazing sun with a few beers, coffee, good food and friends. And of course a guitar and a song to go with it. The dancing glow, the pops and snaps, and the leaping shadows. There are few things that come as close to enjoyment of precious time as a simple campfire.”
Lyle is also survived by his children, Nathaniel (April) Nickloy, of Angola, Indiana, Sara (Todd) Holden, of Hixson, Tennessee, Shane Hug, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Logan (Karrie) Nickloy, of Auburn, Indiana; six grandchildren, Allen, Amber, Caroline, Chloe, Dalton and Anastacia; a great-grandson, Warren; sister, Dessa Gimenez, of Thousand Palms, California; and a brother, Russ (Peg) Nickloy, of Summerfield, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Nickloy.
Private family services will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio.
Lyle was a man of many convictions and would do his part to ensure those around him had an expanded perception of social responsibility.
Lyle requested that any donations made on his behalf be directed to Green Peace International or Save the Earth.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
