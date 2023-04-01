FREMONT — Max H. Sutton, age 93, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 26, 1929, in Branch County, Michigan, to Ford and Arlene (Corey) Sutton.
Max married Shirley Gottschalk on May 1, 1948. They enjoyed 72 years together, before Shirley passed on Jan. 31, 2021.
He worked at Weatherhead in Angola, Indiana, for 40 years before retiring.
Max loved his family dearly. He also enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing, hunting, and being outdoors.
He is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dale) Higbee, of Fremont, Indiana, Terri (Robert) Spidel, of Angola, Indiana, and Becky Sutton, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three grandchildren, Stephanie Young, April (Jeremy) Krstovic and Brandon Spidel; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia Spidel, Landon Spidel, Owen Spidel, MacKenzie Young and Kassen Young.
Max was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Sutton; parents, Ford and Arlene Sutton; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Young.
A private graveside service will be held at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to the Fremont Fire Department.
The family of Max would like to thank the Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center for their kind and compassionate care.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
