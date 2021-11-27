ST. JOE — Barbara Jean Hullinger, 88, died on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on June 14, 1933.
She married Allen E. Hullinger in 1972, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2015.
Surviving are Roberta (Dale) Parkison, Caryn Wilkerson, Shirley Roose and Amy Hullinger; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Coy; and a son, Larry Hullinger.
Barb worked as a secretary at Tri-State University, Weatherhead in Angola and Dana Corporation Fort Wayne.
She enjoyed being a member of the National Secretary's Association of Fort Wayne and was once voted Secretary of the Year. She loved spending time at Pokagon State Park, camping with friends, her birds and her cat. Her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren always made her laugh.
There will be no services or calling.
Arrangements are being handled by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
