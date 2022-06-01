Shane Alan Wood, 17, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died unexpectedly at 5:54 a.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 1:45 am
