WOLCOTTVILLE — Harold Lee Bruce, 74, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1947, in Kendallville, to Charles Harold and Mary Jane (Carper) Bruce.
Mr. Bruce was a self-employed carpenter, specializing in dry wall installation. He had previously worked at Redman Homes and Dutch Housing.
Surviving are two sons, Harold Lee Bruce, of Wolcottville and Harold “Frog” Bruce, of Indianapolis; a stepdaughter, Heidi (Michael) Trivett, of LaGrange; four grandchildren, Katelinn Bruce, Megan Bruce, Tasha Bruce and Dakota Bruce; three great-grandchildren, Kody Bruce, Mason Bruce and Johny Wiles; and a brother and sister-in-law, George “Ed” and Joni Bruce, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Harold Bruce; his mother, Mary Jane Handshoe; three sisters; and two brothers.
There will be no visitation or services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
