KENDALLVILLE — LaVon Mae Graft, age 99, of rural Avilla, Indiana, and most recently Kendallville, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
Mrs. Graft was born in Whitley County, Indiana, near Churubusco, on March 16, 1924, daughter of the late George Arley Weidman and Hazel May (Johnson) Weidman.
She graduated from Huntertown High School and married Delbert Charles Graft on July 4, 1942. Delbert preceded her in death on July 12, 2012.
LaVon was a housewife, a homemaker and she helped Delbert with his real estate and auctioneering business for more than 40 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra and Dennis Lamp, of Avilla; son, Dennis and Alieta Graft, of Avilla; grandchildren, Jessica and Jason Patterson, of Alpena, Michigan, Sydney Miracle and Nicholas Johnson, of Huntertown, Nathan and Gretchen Tipton, of Nineveh, Indiana, and J. Seth and Jessica Tipton, of Avilla; and great-grandchildren, Flora Patterson, Mira Patterson, Andrew Miracle, Alexander Johnson, Katie Tipton, Anna Tipton, Libby Tipton, Honor Tipton and Truman Tipton.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Pastor Patrick Kuhlman will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Eel River Cemetery near Churubusco.
Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
