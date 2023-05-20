FORT WAYNE — Donald L. Schlichtenmyer, 87, died Thursday, May 18, 2023.
He grew up in Kendallville, Indiana, where he was born on Aug. 4, 1935, to Roy and Berniece Schlichtenmyer. He spent his adult life in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
For 34 years, Don worked as a meat cutter for Kroger.
He enjoyed spending time with family and devoted many hours to fishing at West Lakes in Noble County, where he had a cottage on Steinbarger Lake.
He served a number of years as a member of the Shoaff Park Lions Club, conducting eye screenings for Operation KidSight.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Vinyard; sister, Betty LaDow; and brothers, Robert Schlichtenmyer and Ronald Schlichtenmyer. His beloved wife of 27 years, Bernice Wirl Putterbaugh, died in 2012.
He is survived by his children, Edward (Sue) Schlichtenmyer, Brian (Toni) Schlichtenmyer, Shari (Dave) Lloyd, Charles (Tasha) Putterbaugh, Teresa Croteau and Karen (Don) Carey. He is survived by 20 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday May 23, 2023, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne.
Visitation begins two hours prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Operation KidSight or Humane Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.