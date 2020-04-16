ALBION — Francis D. Harlan, 92, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at North Ridge Village Nursing Home in Albion.
She was born on March 27, 1928, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Cecil and Pearl (Christlieb) Haviland.
She worked at Essex Wire for many years. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, sewing, and knitting. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Francis married Lee J. Harlan, who preceded her in death on May 27, 1975.
Survivors include her daughters, Lana (Flem) Messer, of Wawaka, and Kay Amanda Swickard, of Fort Wayne; sons, Bill Harlan, of Topeka, and Mike Harlan, of Cosperville; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; her parents; a son, Ronnie Harlan; daughters, Carol Becker and Terry Pippenger; and brothers, Falconer "Bus" Bergstrom, Richard "Dick" Haviland, Fred Haviland, and Warren "Bill" Haviland; and a sister, Lola Carper.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
