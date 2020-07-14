Daniel Osborn Jul 14, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daniel E. Osborn, 69, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Majestic Healthcare of New Haven. Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Why don't you wear a face mask? You voted: Uncomfortable, inconvenient, looks bad, etc. Not needed It's a free country I *do* wear a face mask Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLake James makes Good Morning AmericaBarn burns at Wild Winds Buffalo FarmDeKalb Eastern announces parent survey resultsSteuben receives national July 4 publicityTrevor Tipton returns to coaching but with KnightsDrowning confirmed in man's Lake James deathNoble County superintendents discuss reopeningTeam Quality begins building enginesHead-on crash injures twoParkview Health updates visitor restrictions Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127722 KD128234 KD127689 Top Jobs KD128374 KD127832 KD128229 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Community Care Day is Saturday Garrett Public Library News DNR launches ‘Where to Paddle’ interactive map Sports Briefs Briefs State deer management hunt application period opens Parkview updates visitor guidelines at hospitals Deaths and funerals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.