William McKinley
KENDALLVILLE — William “Bill” D. McKinley, 76, of Kendallville, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital.
He was born Nov. 22, 1945, in Kendallville, to the late William Franklin and Ruth Elaine (Ganies) McKinley. He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1965. He was a retired electrician.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Rome City Post 381.
He enjoyed gardening, his mini farm where all animals were welcome with him and fishing. He loved woodworking, tinkering, watching the Colts and in his quiet time reading and watching westerns.
Survivors include:
Wife, Tami McKinley of Kendallville. Stepdaughter, Cheri and Derek Elrod of Warsaw. Stepson, Bobby and Mary Elkins of Manistee, Michigan. Grandchildren, Griffen Timmreck, Carrigan Wagoner, Amyah, Mariah, Cooper, Wyatt. Great Grandchildren, Laikynn and Holland. Son, William “Billy” McKinley of LaOtto. Son, Eric McKinley of Kendallville. Son, Jeremy and Braden McKinley of Kendallville. Son, Chad and Emily McKinley of Kendallville.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Hite Funeral Home, 403 South Main Street, Kendallville, with one hour of calling prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 381 of Rome City.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com
Aureus Drake Randall
Aureus Drake Randall, 31, of Churubusco passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends at the Funeral Home, on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 2-8 p.m.
Burial in the Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
