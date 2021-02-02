COLUMBUS, S.C. — Paul Eugene Gard, 78, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Mr. Gard was born on Dec. 30, 1942, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Neil C. Gard and Evelyn (Shell) Gard Craft. His parents preceded him in death.
Paul graduated from Syracuse High School in 1962, while living with the Floyd and Bette Schlotterback family.
He served for several years in the Indiana National Guard.
Paul was a jack-of-all-trades and could repair just about anything. His love of collecting and restoring antique radios and juke boxes turned into a lifelong career.
“Uncle Paul” will be greatly missed by his loving nieces and nephews, as well as his brother, Gary Gard, of Goshen, Indiana; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Marcia Gard, of Elkhart, Indiana; and the Schlotterbach children, Debbie, Randy and Kirby.
A funeral service will be held in Paul’s honor on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Memorials may be directed to The Wounded Warrior Project.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
