KENDALLVILLE — Olivia Rose Warner, of Kendallville, Indiana, joined her Mommy and little brother, Ty, who was due in June, in heaven on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the age of 3. She finished her short life in the arms of her Daddy, surrounded by family, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Aug. 28, 2017, in Columbia City, Indiana, to her proud parents, Adam M. Warner and Shelby Lee McClellan.
Olivia was a pre-school student at St. John Lutheran School in Kendallville.
Olivia was a beautiful girly-girl, who loved dressing up in Princess dresses and playing with her Barbie dolls. Being your typical little girl, she was very sweet but could be very sassy all at the same time. She loved to color and was very good at it and idolized Rapunzel and Elsa from Frozen. Olivia loved her family and liked to give sweet loving hugs. She loved her big brother, Abel, and was excited about the upcoming birth of her baby brother, Ty.
She will lovingly be remembered by her father, Adam M. Warner; and her big brother, Abel M. Warner, both of Kendallville. She also leaves behind paternal grandparents, Valerie Strycker, of Kendallville and Mark Warner, of Albion; maternal grandparents, Travis (Tonya) McClellan, of Wolf Lake and Elizabeth “Ellie” (Terry Steele) King, of Columbia City; paternal great-grandmothers, Judith Renkenberger, of Kendallville and Phyllis Warner, of Grove City, Florida; maternal great-grandparents, Gale and Linda Herendeen and Dud and Sandy Slusher; an aunt, Kristin (Danny) Albert, of North Carolina; and uncles, Drew Warner, of Garrett, Jackson Strycker, of Kendallville, Terry (Tina Fry) McClellan, Trevor McClellan and Anthony “Tony” McClellan; numerous great-aunts and great-uncles; and a host of cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., with funeral services starting at 6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Philip Rigdon, of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, officiating.
Visitation will also be held with her Mommy and little brother, Ty, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
The funeral service will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
In accordance with the wishes of the family, face masks are recommended, but not required.
Burial will follow the funeral service on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., at Thorn Cemetery near Wolf Lake.
Preferred memorials are to Adam Warner.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
