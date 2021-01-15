STROH – Delsley Sizemore, 82 died Friday Jan. 15, 2021 at his home in Stroh. He was born Dec. 2, 1938 in Hindman, Kentucky to Sol and Nezzie (Owens) Sizemore.
Delsley worked at Lane Foundry in Kendallville and retired from Mahoney Foundry in Kendallville in 2005.
Delsley's wife of 45 years, Nancy Lee (Johnston) Sizemore passed away on Jan. 6, 2015. They were married on July 25, 1970 in Auburn.
Surviving are seven children, Debbie A. (Calvon) Godsey, of Rome City, Rose Ann (Rick) Graham, of Stroh, George A. (Tammy) Wolfe, of Wolcottville, Susan M. (Tony) Combs, of Stanton, Kentucky, Darwin L. (Bonnie) Wolfe, of Wawaka, Dale (Denise) Wolfe, of Williamstown, New Jersey and Delsley (Gloria) Sizemore Jr., of Waterloo. There are 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; two sisters, Nettie (Ronald) Godsey, of Fisty, Kentucky and Beverly (Larry) Watts, of Avilla and a brother, Colson (Charlene) Sizemore, of Lisbon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two daughters, Bonnie Lou Wolfe and Della Mae Sizemore and two brothers, Roy Sizemore and Argil Sizemore.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo, Indiana with Rev. Wade Sturdivant officiating. Burial will follow the service in Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo. Calling is Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Stroh Church of God, 4330 South 1175 East, Stroh, Indiana, 46789. Per the State Mandate 25 people will be permitted in the buildings at any one time and Masks and social distancing is requested.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.