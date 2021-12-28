Nancy L. Donat, 84, of Ligonier, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her residence.
She was born to Bruce and Ruth (Knox) Taylor on Sept. 23, 1937, in Ligonier, Indiana.
Nancy married Wayne W. Donat. He passed away on Oct. 29, 2001.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Richard (Brenda) Donat, of Topeka and Darold Donat, of Ligonier; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Tim (Kim) Taylor, of Shipshewana, Kent (Jackie) Taylor, of Ligonier and Tom (Diane) Taylor, of Ligonier.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Kay Shearer.
A memorial service will be held in Nancy’s honor at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor John Lutton will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3-6 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Cremation will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Service in Ligonier.
