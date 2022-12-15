BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio — Bradley Kent Jones, 55, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away on Monday evening, Dec. 12, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Brad was born on Oct. 14, 1967, in Paulding, Ohio, to William Kent and Mildred Marie (Perry) Jones. They preceded him in death.
Brad is survived by his wife, Stacie (Arn) Jones, whom he married on Dec. 10, 1994, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert. He is also survived by their children, Tyler Jones, of Washington, D.C., and Madison (Zane) Scheiderer, of Columbus; a sister, Laura (Pat) Menzie, of Davenport, Florida; a brother, Ken (Jennifer) Jones, of Huntertown, Indiana; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Drema Arn, of Grover Hill, Ohio; uncle, Richard and aunt, Diane Perry, of Van Wert; and several nieces and nephews.
A 1986 graduate of DeKalb High School, Auburn, Indiana, Brad obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree from Ball State University and his Master’s Degree from the University of Dayton.
He taught Social Studies at Lincolnview Schools from 1991-2001, then continued teaching at Benjamin Logan Schools. Brad coached baseball at Lincolnview, Benjamin Logan, Bellefontaine, and Hi-Point travel teams. He was a founding member of Club 200 at Benjamin Logan.
Brad loved to travel, was an avid historian, and treasured the time he spent with his family.
He was a member of Bellefontaine First Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school classes for many years.
Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 2-7 p.m., at Bellefontaine First Lutheran Church, 208 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine, and also one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Pastor Larry Novak will officiate Brad’s funeral on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the church.
Private family burial will be at Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brad Jones Memorial Scholarship at Citizens Federal Bank, or to Bellefontaine First Lutheran Church, 208 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Jones family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.
