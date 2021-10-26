ROME CITY — Daniel J. Andorfer, 61, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday evening, Oct. 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Solomon S. Andorfer and Gertrude E. (Miller) Andorfer. His parents preceded him in death.
Daniel was united in marriage to Joleen S. Wilson on May 18, 1991, in Waynedale, Indiana.
He retired from Time Services in Fort Wayne, where he was a computer tech.
Daniel enjoyed his family, especially teasing his children as well as fishing, hunting and camping.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joleen Andorfer, of Rome City, Indiana; a son, Frank Andorfer; two daughters, Solana and Rosa Andorfer, all at home; three brothers, Michael (Mary) Andorfer, of Asheville, North Carolina, John Andorfer, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Thomas (Joy) Andorfer, of Fort Valley, Georgia; and a sister, Beth (Paul) Standiford, of St. Peters, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Herman, in 2000.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor Christopher White officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Yoder, Indiana.
Friends and family will be received from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, in Decatur, Indiana.
